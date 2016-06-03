BUSINESS JOURNAL MEMBERSHIP PACKAGE

Perks, Pricing and Advantage

  • Growing Searchable DatabaseMore than 12,000 Articles only available to members who can access our database of thousands of stories, tips and leads.
  • Print/Digital SubscriptionOur business journals provide hundreds of tips, leads, and stories to help your business.
  • 2015 Books of List ( see sample )A compilation of lists with thousands of leads and in depth information on businesses in our region.
  • Receive The List of the Week ( see sample )Access the Weekly List featuring a new businesses and industry groups with information to bolster your business.
  • Access to Our weekly Records SectionBankruptcies, Court Cases, Deeds, Foreclosure Auctions Judgments, Lis Pendens, Mechanic’s Liens, New Businesses, Patentes, Building Loans and Legal Notices and more, delivered in WORD format!
  • A Listing In Our Online Biz DirectoryTo promote your company.
  • Admittance To All Business Journal Sponsored EventsIncludes free admission to networking and luncheon events with key speakers and established professionals from our own community.
  • Business Journal
    Membership Plans    		 1 Year
    WCJB or FCJB
    $120 / Year    		 1 Year
    WCJB & FCJB
    $150 / Year    		 2 Year
    WCJB or FCJB
    $210 / Year    		 2 Year
    WCJB & FCJB
    $250 / Year

6 Comments

  2. Jim
    September 30, 2016 - 12:19 pm
    Reply

    My company keeps getting your Westchester and Fairfield Business Journal mailed to us. The named recipient no longer is with our company. How do we stop the subscription?

    • Westfair Online
      October 14, 2016 - 1:18 pm
      Reply

      Hi Jim
      I’m sorry that no one got back to you sooner on this matter but I will be glad to help you. If you can give me the name of the person that you want to cancel you can send it to my email Sylvia@westfairinc.com I will take care of it right away. Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked (required)

SPOTLIGHT
VIDEOS