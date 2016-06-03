Purdue Pharma, Shionogi sign deal to market opioid-induced constipation drugDecember 20, 2016
Purdue Pharma LP of Stamford has signed a deal with Japanese drug maker Shionogi for the joint U.S. launch and sale of the latter firm’s opioid-induced constipation (OIC) product Symproic (naldemedine). TheRead more ...
