NYMC professors active outside the classroom

For professors at New York Medical College, there’s more to advancing the art, science and practice of medicine than just classroom teaching.

John Fallon with, from back left, Taliya Farooq, Faisal Saeed, Humayun K. Islam and Mnghao Zhong and front from left, Sina Zommorodian, Esther Yoon, Judy Sarungbam and Shilpa Jain.

Marie T. Ascher, the Lillian Hetrick Huber endowed director of the Health Sciences Library and assistant professor of family and community medicine, was elected to serve as a director of the Medical Library Association for a three-year term.

John T. Fallon III, chairman of the department of pathology and professor of medicine, received the 2017 Distinguished Achievement Award from the Society for Cardiovascular Pathology at the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology’s annual meeting in San Antonio. Fallon also gave a presentation on myocarditis, a condition in which there is inflammation of the heart muscle. It often is caused by viral, bacterial or fungal infections.

Michael Nesheiwat, distinguished visiting professor in the School of Health Sciences and Practice (SHSP), who also happens to be the health commissioner of Putnam County, got together with 45 field staff members of the Putnam County Department of Health to pose for a special photo marking the agency’s 50th anniversary. Several of the staff members are SHSP alumni.

