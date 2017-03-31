Shemish named to ARC of Rockland post

ARC of Rockland has designated Rachel Shemesh as managing director of residential services. She will oversee the 28 ARC houses and apartments that are home to 189 adults with intellectual and other developmental disabilities.

“For the person who wants to move to a more independent setting – perhaps from a group home to an apartment with a friend, mastering cooking skills or learning to use public transportation may be essential,” Shemesh said. “The individual transitioning from the family home to a group home will need a different set of supports.”

ARC also offers short-term overnight housing for both adults and children. In upcoming months, ARC’s residential division will focus its efforts on restructuring accommodations for an aging population.

