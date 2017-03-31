Hill to lead PCSB Financial

Willard Hill Jr., an attorney with extensive executive leadership experience in financial services, has been elected to serve as the director of PCSB Bank’s new holding company, PCSB Financial Corp. He was also elected to the bank’s board of trustees.

“Willard Hill’s expertise in corporate, insurance and financial services law, as well as government relations and strategic communications, will be a significant resource for PCSB Bank as we move into a new phase as a shareholder-owned company,” said Joseph D. Roberto, chairman, president and CEO of PCSB Bank. “He has a proven track record as an influential, strategic and innovative leader with public companies.”

Hill has held executive positions with MBIA, ING US Financial Services and Aetna. He earned his law degree at Howard University School of Law. He serves on the board of directors of the Council for Economic Education and the Food Bank for Westchester.

