New chief medical officer at Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) headquartered in Rye Brook has appointed Gwen Nichols as its chief medical officer. LLS is the world’s largest voluntary health agency dedicated to fighting blood cancer.

Nichols will be responsible for managing LLS’ research grants program, which funds nearly 300 projects, and its Therapy Acceleration Program that supports clinical trials and other projects through collaborations with biotech companies. She will also supervise support services for blood cancer patients, and direct public policy and advocacy.

Most recently, Nichols was oncology site head of the Roche Translational Clinical Research Center, where she worked to develop new cancer therapies, translating them from the laboratory to clinical trials. Prior to joining Roche in 2007, Nichols was at Columbia University for more than 10 years, where she served as the director of the Hematologic Malignancies Program.

