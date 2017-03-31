Cancellation and confusion follow touring circus

Two local venues are alerting their respective local audiences that previously announced performances of the Garden Bros Circus will not be taking place at their locations.

Bridgeport’s Wonderland on Ice skating rink posted a message on Facebook that the circus’ shows scheduled to run today through Sunday were cancelled. No explanation for the cancellation was given and the rink asked its patrons to contact the circus directly for refunds, although previously purchased tickets, although customers would be able to exchange tickets for public skating admissions. Separately, the Danbury Sports Dome used its website to announce that it is not hosting the circus, adding that the traveling attraction “took it upon themselves” to promote shows at the venue next week.

Adding to the confusion is the Garden Bros Circus’ website, which still has online ticket-buying opportunities for the Bridgeport and Danbury shows.

The circus has been the subject of protests organized by the animal rights group PETA, which charge the company with animal exploitation and cruelty. PETA stated on its blog that it “has sent some delicious elephant-shaped vegan chocolates to Danbury Sports Dome’s management as a thank-you for deciding not to host the cruel circus.”

