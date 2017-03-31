Connecticut and New York announce settlements in Volkswagen emissions case

Connecticut and New York were among the 10 states receiving a settlement from the German auto manufacturer Volkswagen that resolves claims that the company violated environmental laws by equipping some of its diesel vehicles with devices designed to create fraudulent results on emissions standards tests.

As part of the total $157 million settlement, Connecticut will receive $14.8 million, with the majority of the money going to General Fund and, according to a statement from Attorney General George Jepsen, a “yet-to-be determined portion may be set aside for an environmentally beneficial purpose consistent with the settlement.” New York will receive $32.5 million from Volkswagen – however, Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman did not say how the state would use this money.

Connecticut and New York, along with the other states in the settlement are part of the so-called “Section 177 States” that incorporated California’s auto emission standards into their respective legal systems, as permitted by Section 177 of the federal Clean Air Act.

