Gartner replacing Dun & Bradstreet on S&P 500

Beginning April 4, Stamford’s IT research and advisory giant Gartner Inc. will join the S&P 500, where it will be added to the index’s GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) IT Consulting & Other Services Sub-Industry index.

Gartner had been listed on the S&P MidCap 400 index for medium-size companies. It will replace business services company Dun & Bradstreet on the S&P 500; Dun will now be listed on the MidCap 400.

The ascent of Gartner to the 500 index reflects its planned acquisition of technology and insights firm CEB for about $2.6 billion in cash and stock, announced in January.

