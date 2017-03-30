New leader at Wells Fargo Private Bank in Fairfield and Westchester

Wells Fargo Private Bank has named longtime banking executive Timothy J. Swanson as regional managing director for Connecticut, Long Island and Westchester County.

Timothy Swanson.

Photo by Christopher Semmes.

Based in Greenwich, Swanson will have overall responsibility in the region for the delivery of private banking, credit, investment management and trust and estate services through Wells Fargo Bank NA as well as insurance and brokerage services through Wells Fargo Advisors LLC.

Before joining Wells Fargo, Swanson was president of Citizens Private Bank and Asset Management and executive vice president of Citizens Financial Group Inc. He previously spent 22 years with J.P. Morgan, most recently as managing director and head of the J.P. Morgan Private Bank for Greater Detroit and Western Michigan.

Swanson received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from University of Phoenix and a certificate in finance for senior executives from Harvard Business School. Active in his former community, he served on the boards of Michigan Community Resources and the Ann Arbor Teen Center and was named one of Crain’s Detroit “40 under 40” professionals in 2009.

“We’re pleased to welcome Tim to his new role on our team, given his extensive experience in the wealth management industry,” Jason Williams, senior managing director for the Northeast region of Wells Fargo Private Bank, said in the Wednesday announcement.

Print