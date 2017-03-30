Xerox debuts ‘largest product launch’ with 29-device line

Xerox has announced the upcoming release of 29 ConnectKey-enabled printers and multifunction devices, which the Norwalk-based company called the “largest product launch in Xerox history.”

With Xerox ConnectKey technology’s flexible design, device interfaces are customizable to provide only the apps used most – including specific one-touch workflows to or from cloud or network locations.

The new products will be marketed under the Xerox VersaLink and Xerox AltaLink brands. The VersaLink devices are designed for small workgroups and distributed teams and include 19 printers and multifunction printers (MFPs), while the AltaLink series includes 10 MFPs designed for larger workgroups or print volume needs. All 29 products will share a customizable user interface and will be cloud computing-friendly, enabling mobile workers to print wirelessly from any computing device.

“We understand the changes that are occurring in the workplace,” Xerox CEO Jeff Jacobson said. “The process of getting work done has moved from the desktop to your pocket. It’s very personal, and we’ve built a portfolio of true workplace assistants tightly connected to the mobile and cloud technology environment that accommodates this evolution.”

The 29 Xerox AltaLink and Xerox VersaLink devices will be available in the second quarter, with a specific release date to be announced later.

