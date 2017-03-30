Malloy offers ‘toolkit’ for child care of detained illegal immigrants

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said a “toolkit” is now available for illegal immigrants who may need to pass off the care and custody of their children in the event they are arrested or deported.

The Family Preparedness Plan, which is being made available in English and Spanish, offers information on how to develop a child care plan without the assistance of an attorney. The plan also offers advice on where to store relevant forms and documents for easy access by the illegal immigrants’ representatives and family members, and how to find legitimate legal assistance on immigration issues without falling victim to scams. The toolkit can be downloaded online as a PDF document through the Governor’s website.

“We want to make sure that people have a plan in place should immigration action separate their families,” Malloy said in a press statement. “It is estimated that there are around 22,000 U.S. citizen children of undocumented immigrant parents living in Connecticut. I strongly encourage anyone with these kinds of concerns to utilize this toolkit, fill out the forms, and have a plan in place.”

The governor added that if all of the 22,000 children of Connecticut’s illegal immigrants were all put into foster care, the cost to the state is estimated to exceed $630 million.

