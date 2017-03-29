HVEDC’s Food & Beverage Alliance to host Restaurant Law University

Hudson Valley Economic Development Corp.‘s Food & Beverage Alliance will host a roundtable discussion and presentation on rules and regulations for protecting and growing restaurants.

The event, Restaurant Law University, will be held on June 6 at the Heineken USA headquarters and feature a panel of legal experts discussing corporate set-up, franchise opportunities, restaurants in hotels and advanced marketing.

Presentations will cover topics including liquor licensing, leasing, intellectual property, marketing and employment.

The event, which is also presented by The Westchester County Bar Association’s hospitality law subcommittee, will begin at 4:30 p.m. on the ground floor of the Reckson Metro Center Auditorium at 360 Hamilton Ave. in White Plains.

Tickets start at $20 per person. For more information or to RSVP, visit nibbles.eventbrite.com.

