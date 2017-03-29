Three area companies make Fortune’s ‘best financial services’ list

Companies in Stamford and Norwalk are the sole Connecticut representatives on Fortune’s list of best financial services employers, with a White Plains firm the only Westchester County company to make the rankings.

According to the 2017 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance, Stamford’s Synchrony Financial, headquartered at 777 Long Ridge Road, came in 37th. With global revenue of $10.8 billion, Synchrony recorded an 85 percent “great” rating by its employees, who total 9,260

White Plains’ PURE Insurance, based at 44 S. Broadway, came in 38th, with 95 percent of its surveyed employees – it has a staff of 422 – rating it “great.”

Norwalk’s FactSet Research Systems, based at 601 Merritt 7, came in 40th. With global revenue of $1 billion, FactSet received a 92 percent “great” rating by its employees, who total 2,405.

Companies are ranked by Fortune and Best Places to Work via confidential employee surveys rating senior management’s trustworthiness and ethics and office atmosphere, as well as financial results and various other factors. Topping the list was San Antonio’s USAA, with global revenue of $24 billion and 28,738 employees.

Print