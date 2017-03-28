Pair of mixed-use buildings in Stamford sell for $10.25 million

Stamford-based commercial real estate firm Rhys has announced the $10.25 million portfolio sale of two Stamford office and retail buildings at 111 and 123 High Ridge Road. Together the pair of three-story buildings offer approximately 40,000 square feet of office and retail space. The portfolio is on just over an acre of land with more than 150 parking spaces and was fully leased when sold.

Rhys Executive Vice President and principal Christian Bangert represented the buyer, Westchester County-based investor A&E High Ridge LLC. Karen Dome and Robert Haile of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the seller, High Ridge Plaza LLC.

