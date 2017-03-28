Volunteer New York! to participate in Morgan Stanley’s Strategy Challenge

Morgan Stanley selected Westchester nonprofit Volunteer New York! to participate in its 9th annual Strategy Challenge.

The Tarrytown-based nonprofit was chosen as one of 14 organizations across the U.S. and the U.K. to participate in the 10-week challenge.



Alisa Kesten

“Volunteer New York! is thrilled to be selected as one of these outstanding organizations and looks forward to the next ten weeks and the impact and insight they will bring,” said the organization’s Executive Director Alisa H. Kesten.

Over the course of Strategy Challenge, Morgan Stanley employees in New York and London will work with leadership teams at the selected nonprofits to provide strategic recommendations to address each organization’s challenges.

Since the program’s inception in 2009, Morgan Stanley employees have provided recommendations to more than 104 nonprofits.

Joan Steinberg, global head of philanthropy at Morgan Stanley said the Strategy Challenge allows employees to leverage their skills to deliver analytical and strategic solutions that can have a “transformative impact” on nonprofits.



Other U.S.-based nonprofit organizations taking part in this year’s Morgan Stanley Strategy Challenge are Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corp., Gina Gibney Dance, Police Athletic League of New York City, Qualitas of Life Foundation, Rescuing Leftover Cuisine, Stanley M. Isaacs Center, Tuesday’s Children and Women’s Housing and Economic Development Corp.

In the U.K., selected organizations are Barnardo’s, Marie Curie, Place2Be, Save the Children and Unicef UK.

Volunteer New York! is an online resource aimed at increasing volunteerism in Westchester and the Lower Hudson Valley. The nonprofit organizes volunteer projects, as well as connects individuals to nonprofit organizations.

Print