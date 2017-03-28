Siemens donates $315 million in software to state’s community colleges

Global technology company Siemens has donated manufacturing and product design software worth an estimated $315 million to Connecticut State Colleges and Universities. Initially being distributed to CSCU students at four community colleges – Three Rivers (Norwich), Manchester, Asnuntuck (Enfield) and Gateway (New Haven) – the grant will expand to all 12 of the state’s community colleges over the next 18 months.

Photo courtesy Siemens.

Siemens’ product lifecycle management (PLM) software will be incorporated into day-to-day student coursework and projects related to computer-aided design, engineering simulation, industrial design, digital manufacturing and manufacturing management. The German company, which employs about 300 people in Connecticut, including at locations in Brookfield and Norwalk, said the software is typically used in the aerospace and defense, industrial machinery and heavy equipment, shipbuilding, medical devices, electronics, and semiconductor sectors.

The PLM software is used by nearly 200 high tech companies across the state, including General Dynamics Electric Boat, PCX Aerostructures, EDAC Technologies, ATI East Hartford, UTC Aerospace Systems, and more than 140,000 manufacturers globally.

“This is great news for our system but especially for our students,” CSCU President Mark Ojakian said. “Our advanced manufacturing centers are providing top quality education to Connecticut residents that prepares them for available, high-wage careers in our state.”

“With the fourth industrial revolution underway, manufacturing today is increasingly software-driven,” said Tony Hemmelgarn, president and CEO of Siemens PLM Software. “By providing students with hands-on experience in industrial design software, we can help empower the next generation of digital talent for success in Connecticut’s high-tech economy.”

Print