Grant funding process begins for Connecticut’s Brownfield Remediation Program

The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development has begun accepting applications for the 11th round of competitive grant funding for the Brownfield Remediation Program.

Catherine Smith

In this round of funding, $4 million is being allocated for remediation projects while $1 million is budgeted for assessment projects. Applicants can request up to $2 million for remediation projects and up to $200,000 for assessment projects. Funding can be used for activities ranging from demolition, site investigation and assessment, groundwater monitoring, professional service fees including attorney’s fees, and planning, design and consulting fees. Applications must be submitted via email to brownfields@ct.gov by May 16.

“Major investments in brownfield redevelopment are a core economic development priority because these projects help a community take back underutilized properties — sites that often were once a center of commerce — and put them back into a productive use that benefits residents, neighborhoods and businesses,” Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Catherine Smith said.

