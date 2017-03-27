101,000-square-foot lease agreement at Merritt 8 in Stratford

Cushman & Wakefield’s Connecticut office has arranged a 10-year lease expansion and extension totaling 100,968 square feet for Yale New Haven Health and North East Medical Group, a not-for-

Merritt 8 Corporate Park in Stratford.

profit multispecialty medical foundation, at 99 Hawley Lane in Stratford, also known as Merritt 8 Corporate Park.

The new tenants will house multiple office and support functions at this location. Jay Hruska, vice chairman of Cushman & Wakefield, led the leasing efforts on behalf of the tenants, while the building owner, Mountain Development, was represented in-house by Joseph Coci.

Cushman & Wakefield added that this deal is the largest Fairfield County lease agreement transacted during the first quarter of 2017.

