Advanced Radiology Consultants expands to Wilton

Advanced Radiology Consultants has announced the opening of its new imaging center at 30 Danbury Road in Wilton. The new location, the Shelton-based company’s eighth, joins its network of imaging centers in Stamford, Fairfield, Trumbull, Shelton, Stratford, and Orange.

The Wilton imaging center is near the Wilton/Norwalk town line on Route 7, close to Route 15 and Interstate 95. The center will offer open high-field MRI, digital screening mammography with 3-D breast tomosynthesis, ultrasound and elastography, bone densitometry, and digital X-ray.

The new, state-of-the-art, open high field MRI – the second installed unit of its type in the country – allows Advanced Radiology to expand the range of exams that can be performed, including enhanced imaging of patients with orthopedic implants and joint replacements.

