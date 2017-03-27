Advanced Radiology Consultants expands to Wilton

By Kevin Zimmerman

Advanced Radiology Consultants has announced the opening of its new imaging center at 30 Danbury Road in Wilton. The new location, the Shelton-based company’s eighth, joins its network of imaging centers in Stamford, Fairfield, Trumbull, Shelton, Stratford, and Orange.

The Wilton imaging center is near the Wilton/Norwalk town line on Route 7, close to Route 15 and Interstate 95. The center will offer open high-field MRI, digital screening mammography with 3-D breast tomosynthesis, ultrasound and elastography, bone densitometry, and digital X-ray.

The new, state-of-the-art, open high field MRI – the second installed unit of its type in the country – allows Advanced Radiology to expand the range of exams that can be performed, including enhanced imaging of patients with orthopedic implants and joint replacements.

