Mother-daughter retailer Saltwater officially opened in ceremony

Saltwater, a new independent retailer specializing in clothing, jewelry and gifts for mothers and young daughters held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony this weekend in Fairfield.

Saltwater, at 45 Unquowa Road, was launched by self-described “mom entrepreneurs” Jessica Sokol and Sarah McBrair and offers, according to its website, “a focus on independent and inspiring brands that are both classic and contemporary.” The store is also planning special events, including an April 8 on-site watercolor family portrait demonstration by artist Jen Scully of Mack + Ro, and it plans to start hosting birthday parties later this year.

Although Saltwater began operations in January, Fairfield First Selectman Mike Tetreau officially welcomed the store to the town in a ceremony on March 25.

