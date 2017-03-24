Connecticut State Colleges and Universities seeks tuition hike

Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU), the public higher education system, is seeking a tuition hike spread across a two-year time frame.

Under the proposal, the four state universities and Charter Oak State College will experience an 8 percent tuition hike divided into four percent increases per year, while the 12 community colleges will see a 5 percent tuition hike divided into 2.5 percent increases per year. Mark E. Ojakian, president of CSCU, insisted that spanning the tuition hike over a two-year period will help students and family adjust to the upswing in educational costs.

“For community colleges, this represents an increase of approximately $50 per semester and $200 per semester for the universities and $150 at Charter Oak for the next two years,” said Ojakian in a press statement. “This does not close our deficit and we would never look to tuition to do so. If we did, we would have to raise it by double-digits and that’s not an option we’d be willing to consider. I want to deliver on my promise to keep our schools affordable and not further burden our hard working students.”

The CSCU will vote on the proposed increases on April 6.

