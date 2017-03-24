Priceline takeover rumors help bump up TripAdvisor shares

Rumors that Norwalk-based Priceline Group Inc. is planning to acquire TripAdvisor Inc. is being credited for giving the latter’s stock a 2.54 percent bump on Thursday, closing at $42.42 per share.

Investment sites including Zacks.com and Benzinga gave sole credit for TripAdvisor’s stock performance to unconfirmed reports that the companies are in conversation regarding a union. Talk about Priceline taking over TripAdvisor has become somewhat long in the tooth – Bloomberg speculated on a potential transaction back in February 2015. But, in this case, old news was good news for TripAdvisor, if only for a day: the financial website InvestorPlace noted that the company’s shares have plummeted by more than 60 percent since hitting a peak in 2014, which includes a 31 percent drop in the past year and an 8 percent year-to-date downfall.

However, the gossip-fueled talk did little to help Priceline’s shares. According to CNN Money, the company’s shares dipped yesterday by 0.21 percent to close at $1,748 per share.

