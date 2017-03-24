OLA Consulting Engineers expands with Manhattan office

OLA Consulting Engineers, a Hawthorne-based mechanical and electrical engineering company, opened an office in Manhattan at 12 E. 49th St.

From left, Jill Walsh, James Dolan, Patrick Lynch, John Torre and Steven Abbattista.

“We’ve been doing business in New York City since we started in 1974. In fact, in many years, half of our revenue is generated from clients in the city,” said Patrick F. Lynch, president of the company. “Having an office in Manhattan provides us with new opportunities for growth. It also enhances our ability to recruit young professionals who want to work and live in the city.”

The company, which employs a staff of 50, provides mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection engineering services; energy engineering services; and commissioning services for commercial, industrial and institutional facilities. Projects include new construction, retrofits and renovations.

The company’s New York City clients include Ralph Lauren, Rudin Management, Archdiocese of New York and Pyne Companies Ltd. The company has also worked on projects for the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Battery Park City, The College of Mount St. Vincent, Convent of the Sacred Heart and St. Francis Xavier Church.

In Westchester County, OLA Consulting Engineers has worked on a number of projects, including those for Pace University, Swiss Re, PepsiCo, Westchester Country Club, White Plains Hospital and Cross County Shopping Center. The company is providing engineering services for Lennar Corp.’s $275 million mixed-use complex in White Plains.

