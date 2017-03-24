Burke, Blythedale Children’s announce research partnership

The Burke Medical Research Institute and Blythedale Children’s Hospital, a specialty children’s hospital in Valhalla, have created a research partnership that will allow advances made at Burke’s labs to translate into improved treatments for children with neurological impairments at Blythedale.

The collaboration between the two organizations aims to improve patients’ movement, vision and cognition impairments caused by strokes, traumatic brain injuries, cerebral palsy, birth defects and other neurological conditions.

“This isn’t just a marriage, it’s a marriage made in heaven,” said Blythedale board chair David Pedowitz. “With (Burke’s) expertise in brain repair, and Blythedale’s expertise in the care of medically fragile children, we are poised to make great advances in science and clinical care.”

The collaboration is directed by Jason Carmel, a pediatric neurologist and neuroscientist.

“We don’t know enough about how injury affects the developing brain,” said Burke board chair Robert Baldoni. “This partnership offers a unique opportunity to accelerate the scientific discoveries and clinical advances that these children desperately need.”

Blythedale president and CEO Larry Levine said the cutting-edge research at Burke is “critical to bringing the next generation of therapies to children with neurological disabilities.”

White Plains-based Burke was founded in 1978 and is composed of more than 100 researchers in 18 laboratories and over 20,000 feet of laboratory space.

