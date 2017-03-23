Connecticut’s unemployed grew by 1,600 in February

Connecticut lost 1,600 net jobs in February, while its unemployment rate rose by 4,500 people to 4.7 percent, according to the latest report by the state Department of Labor.

The unemployment rate compares with 4.5 percent in January, but is eight-tenths of a point lower than a year ago.

January’s originally released job gain of 5,700 was revised upward to a 6,500 increase. During the past year, non-agricultural employment in the state grew by 2,100 jobs to 1,682,400.

