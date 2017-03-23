Pace launches Ph.D. in nursing program

Pace University’s College of Health Professions will launch a new PhD in nursing program in the fall on the college’s Pleasantville campus.

The program will be the only Ph.D. in nursing degree obtainable in the Hudson Valley.

Keville Frederickson, a professor at the Lienhard School of Nursing at Pace, will serve as the program project leader. Fredrickson called the program “an exceptional milestone” for the college.

“Our graduates will be prepared as nurse leaders, scientists, policy makers and innovators in health care,” she said. “Their research will focus on primary health care (and) a people-centered approach to health that makes prevention as important as cure.”

Other schools in the state that offer a doctorate degree in nursing include the University at Buffalo, New York University, Columbia University, Binghamton University, The Sage Colleges, Adelphi University, Molloy College and the University of Rochester.

Harriet R. Feldman, dean of Pace’s College of Health Professions, said the shortage of nurse scientists and faculty has become “a barrier to extending important research in primary health care.”

With campuses in New York City and Westchester County, Pace enrolls nearly 13,000 students in bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs.

For more information, visit pace.edu/phdnursing.

