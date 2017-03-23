Synchrony Financial acquires mobile app developer GPShopper

Synchrony Financial has acquired mobile app developer GPShopper for an undisclosed amount. The Stamford financial services company said the deal would play an important role in expanding its mobile engagement capabilities.

Tom Quindlen

Based in New York City, GPShopper’s mobile apps offer retailers and brands a full suite of commerce, engagement and analytic tools. Synchrony announced a strategic investment in GPShopper in January 2015 and the companies have since collaborated on several mobile offerings, including the Synchrony Plug-in or SyPi, a native credit feature that plugs in to a retailer’s mobile app. SyPi allows retailers’ credit cardholders to shop, redeem rewards, and securely manage and make payments to their accounts via their smartphones.

“The GPShopper team have built an incredibly dynamic business,” said Tom Quindlen, executive vice president and CEO, Retail Card, at Synchrony Financial. “As both companies achieved considerable success through our partnership over the past two years, the benefits of bringing them into the Synchrony Financial family became increasingly apparent. We look forward to the further development of SyPi and other mobile offerings, and we could not be more thrilled to have the GPShopper team join our organization.”

GPShopper’s team will now become a part of Synchrony Financial’s Retail Card sales platform.

Print