Connecticut home sales down in February

Single-family residential home sales in Connecticut fell 4.2 percent year-over-year in February, according to new data from Connecticut Realtors. Last month saw 1,823 total units sold, compared with 1,902 in February 2016. The single-family residential home median sales price was $225,000 in February, 2.2 percent below the $230,000 price one year earlier.

Sales of townhouses and condominiums in Connecticut dropped 11.3 percent year-over-year, from 461 units in February from 520 in February 2016. The median sales price for townhouses and condominiums last month was $145,000, unchanged from the prior year.

Connecticut’s housing market was weaker than the total regional market. The National Association of Realtors reported that February’s home sales in the Northeast increased 1.5 percent year-over-year, with a median sales price of $250,200.

