Sidney Frank Importing changes name to Mast-Jägermeister US

Sidney Frank Importing Co. Inc., a subsidiary of German liquor company Mast-Jägermeister SE, has changed its name to Mast-Jägermeister US. The rebranding follows Mast-Jägermeister acquisition of Sidney Frank in August 2015.

Sidney Frank has served as the exclusive importer of Jägermeister, the primary product of Mast-Jägermeister, into the U.S. since 1972. The company employs 180 people and has a network of distributors and brokers throughout the country.

Mast-Jägermeister US CEO Jeffrey Popkin said Sidney Frank was a “true innovator.” who helped transform Jägermeister into a powerful brand in the U.S.

“We’re proud to continue his legacy of innovation and brand building under one name, as one family and one success story,” he said.

The rebranding comes ahead of the relocation of the company’s headquarters from New Rochelle to a 30,000-square-foot office space at 10 Bank St. in White Plains. The move is scheduled for June.

“This is more than a name change; the team of Sidney Frank Importing Co. has truly become a part of the brand family,” said Michael Volke, CEO of Mast-Jägermeister SE.

