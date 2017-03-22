Stamford Health names Cornell chair of orthopedic surgery department

Charles “Chip” Cornell has been named chair of the newly created Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Stamford Health, where he will be responsible for the direction of all orthopedic services, including subspecialty divisions and HSS Orthopedics at Stamford Health. Stamford’s new collaboration with New York City’s Hospital for Special Surgery was announced last month.

Cornell is professor of clinical orthopedic surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College and an attending orthopedic surgeon at HSS. He served as clinical director of orthopedics for HSS beginning in 2006, and has held the Richard Laskin, M.D. Chair in Orthopedic Surgery since 2011.

He also serves as editor-in-chief of the HSS Journal and as associate editor of Clinical Orthopedics and Related Research.

