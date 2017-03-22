Connecticut Dept. of Public Health receives national accreditation

By Phil Hall

No Comment

The Connecticut Department of Public Health has received a national five-year accreditation from the nonprofit Public Health Accreditation Board.

Connecticut becomes the 21st state to achieve PHAB accreditation, which entails a peer-reviewed assessment of more than over 100 measures related to meeting public health needs. The board is jointly funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and the organization said that its accreditation of state, municipal, tribal and territorial public health departments covers 56 percent of the U.S. population.

In announcing this news, Public Health Commissioner Raul Pino said, “Achieving national accreditation demonstrates DPH’s capacity and dedication to deliver quality services to protect and improve the health of the people in Connecticut. By engaging in continuous quality and performance improvement, DPH is well positioned to proactively respond to current and emerging public health challenges.”

