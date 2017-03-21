Orange Bank and Trust moves trust services to Chester

Orange Bank and Trust Co. will move its trust services division from it headquarters in Middletown to its Chester office, the company announced Tuesday.

Michael Gilfeather

The bank said moving the trust services division will help alleviate pressure from “steady expansion” that has caused the bank to outgrow capacity at its headquarters. The Chester office is at 91 Brookside Ave.

“We really wanted to limit the impact that this relocation could have on our clients and our employees and I don’t think we could have found a better location for our team – a beautiful, historic building located in a central location immediately off the highway,” said Michael Gilfeather, president and CEO of Orange Bank and Trust Co.

Orange Bank and Trust has 13 locations across Orange, Dutchess, Rockland and Westchester counties and has assets of approximately $900 million. Formerly Orange County Trust Co., the bank changed its name to Orange Bank & Trust Co. last July, an update to a 124-year-old title the bank said reflected its additional services and broader geographical reach.

