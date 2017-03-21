Montefiore, CityMD announce partnership

Montefiore Health System will become the exclusive preferred provider partner of urgent care chain CityMD’s locations in the Bronx and Westchester.

The partnership agreement will allow patients who visit CityMD in those communities to obtain follow-up care with Montefiore’s community of primary and specialty care providers.

Montefiore and CityMD say the partnership will improve access to primary, specialty and urgent care services for patients.

“The evolution and popularity of urgent care centers speaks volumes about the need for easier access to high quality health care for busy people juggling busy schedules,” said Steven M. Safyer, president and CEO of Montefiore Medicine.



Montefiore Health System is composed of 10 hospitals across the Bronx, Westchester and the Hudson Valley and close to 200 outpatient care sites.



Founded in 2010, CityMD has more than 68 locations in the greater New York City area and Seattle.



“We are pleased to include Montefiore among our growing number of health system partners within communities where many patients are in need of improved access to high quality medical services and a stronger continuum of care,” said Richard Park, CEO of CityMD.

Print