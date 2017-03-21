Westport’s Fleishers Craft Kitchen closes, but butchery remains

Westport restaurant Fleishers Craft Kitchen has closed after three years, but Fleishers Craft Butchery, established in 2004 in the same location, remains open.

Ryan Fibiger and Paul Nessel opened the restaurant at 580 Riverside Ave. in 2013. “The restaurant and staff have been integral to teaching people how to prepare Meat Raised Right,” Fibiger, who recently left his position as company CEO but has remained as an adviser, wrote in a post on the company’s website. “But, we’ve always been a butcher shop first, and we think it’s time to get back to our roots and refocus on providing a truly remarkable customer experience.”

Fibiger added that Fleishers Craft Butchery has over 10 wholesale clients in Fairfield County, as well as several each in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Westchester County, including in Bedford and Pound Ridge.

