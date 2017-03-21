New online resource links artists and performers with rental spaces in Connecticut

The Connecticut Office of the Arts (COA) has launched SpaceFinder Connecticut, a statewide online space-matching service that helps individual artists and cultural groups find spaces to rent in order to create, rehearse, practice, perform, and exhibit their work.

Available for free listings by property owners and free access by creative and performing artists, SpaceFinder provides roughly 150 search filters. In Fairfield County approximately 60 properties are now listed, ranging from individual artist lofts and musicians’ studios to Bridgeport’s Klein Memorial Auditorium and Norwalk’s Lockwood Mathews Mansion.

“Through this initiative, that we plan to expand across the entire state over the course of this year, we are making artistic spaces, including performance, rehearsal, screening, studio, filming, and recording spaces, widely and easily available to artists and creatives all over Connecticut,” said Kristina Newman-Scott, director of culture in the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development.

