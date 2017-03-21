Fairfield County fields 15 billionaires for Forbes’ list of world’s wealthiest

By Phil Hall

Fairfield County was well represented in Forbes’ 2017 edition of The World’s Billionaires, with 15 local business executives ranked among the 2,043 individuals with net a net worth of $1 billion or higher.

Greenwich was the capital of the county’s wealthiest, with 12 of the 15 billionaires calling the town home. Among the deep-pocketed Greenwich elite was Ray Dalio, founder of the Bridgewater Associates hedge fund and the highest-ranking Connecticut resident on the list – at No. 54, with a net worth of $16.8 billion. Also cited were the three co-founders of the AQR investment management firm: Clifford Asness (ranked at No. 660 with a net worth of $3 billion), David Kabiller and John Liew (both tied at No. 1,940, each with a net worth of $1 billion).

This year’s list also made history with the first U.S. billionaire president. However, President Donald Trump was demoted in this year’s rankings: Forbes cited his net worth at $3.5 billion, down $1 billion from last year, which resulted in his being downgraded 220 spots to be tied with 19 others in the 544th ranking.

About the author

Phil Hall
Phil Hall is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News, the author of seven books, the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News and Wired.

