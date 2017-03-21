Three Connecticut pension funds report returns above 13 percent

Three public pension funds within the Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds reported returns of more than 13 percent for the 12-month period ending on Jan. 31.

According to a report in the trade journal Chief Investment Officer, the Teachers Retirement Fund returned 13.57 percent, with its total market value reaching $16.39 billion. This pension fund had a three-year return of 5.92 percent, a five-year return of 7.78 percent, a seven-year return of 7.95 percent and a 10-year return of 4.89 percent.

The Connecticut State Employees Retirement Fund returned 13.37 percent, with its total market value reaching $11.26 billion. This pension fund reported a three-year return of 5.92 percent, a five-year return of 7.78 percent, a seven-year return of 7.99 percent and a 10-year return of 4.78 percent.

The Municipal Employees Retirement Fund returned 13.29 percent, with its total market value reaching $11.26 billion. It reported a three-year return of 5.78 percent, a five-year return of 7.01 percent, a seven-year return of 7.34 percent and a 10-year return of 4.71 percent.

The Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds consists of six state pension funds and nine state trust funds that manage invested assets for approximately 212,000 state and municipal employees, retirees and survivorships.

