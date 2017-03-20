Connecticut tax preparers warned against phishing scams

By Phil Hall

No Comment

Connecticut Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Kevin Sullivan has issued a warning to tax preparers about phishing email scams seeking deposit updates for refunds.

In a statement issued by his office, Sullivan stated there is a phishing scam aimed at tax preparers requesting last-minute changes to their refund destination, which often involves a prepaid debit card rather than a verified bank account. Sullivan added that scammers are also targeting tax preparers with emails, text messaging and telephone calls where they pretend to be from tax software vendors, financial institutions and the Internal Revenue Service. In these scams, tax preparers are pressed to provide confidential client data, including Social Security numbers and passwords.

“Tax-related scams increase as we get closer to the April 18 deadline,” said Sullivan. “Cybercriminals are ever evolving and make use of sophisticated scams to try and trick tax professionals to get at refunds and other personal information.”

Print

About the author

Phil Hall
Phil Hall is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News, the author of seven books, the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News and Wired.

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked (required)

SPOTLIGHT
VIDEOS
Newsletter
Newsletter