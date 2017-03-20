Free People opening 4th Conn. store in Westport

Specialty clothing and lifestyle brand Free People is opening its fourth Connecticut store in Westport on March 24.

The boutique, measuring 6,017 gross square feet, will be designed in the brand’s “studio” concept, featuring a mix of rugged elements and feminine details throughout. Headquartered in Philadelphia, the Urban Outfitters subsidiary sells women’s clothing, accessories, shoes, intimates, and swimwear. Free People promises customers “personalized shopping experiences from a team of expert stylists.”

The new store is at 645 Post Road East, Unit 415.

