WFSB restored to Optimum lineup

By Phil Hall

Altice USA, the parent company of the Optimum cable television service, has announced that it reached a retransmission consent agreement with Iowa-based Meredith Corp. that will enable the return of WFSB, the Connecticut CBS affiliate, to the state’s Optimum lineup. WFSB, was taken off the lineup on Jan. 13, with both sides blaming the other for the breakdown in negotiations.

“We are pleased that WFSB CBS Channel 3 has returned its programming to our Optimum customers in Connecticut, and we sincerely thank our customers for their patience and loyalty as we worked to reach a fair agreement that reflects our commitment to keeping costs down for consumers,” said Altice USA in a press statement.

The terms involving the restoration of WFSB were not disclosed.

About the author

Phil Hall
Phil Hall is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News, the author of seven books, the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News and Wired.

