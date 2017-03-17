WFSB restored to Optimum lineup

Altice USA, the parent company of the Optimum cable television service, has announced that it reached a retransmission consent agreement with Iowa-based Meredith Corp. that will enable the return of WFSB, the Connecticut CBS affiliate, to the state’s Optimum lineup. WFSB, was taken off the lineup on Jan. 13, with both sides blaming the other for the breakdown in negotiations.

“We are pleased that WFSB CBS Channel 3 has returned its programming to our Optimum customers in Connecticut, and we sincerely thank our customers for their patience and loyalty as we worked to reach a fair agreement that reflects our commitment to keeping costs down for consumers,” said Altice USA in a press statement.

The terms involving the restoration of WFSB were not disclosed.

