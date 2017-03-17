New survey finds priciest Connecticut ZIP Codes are in Fairfield County

Fairfield County dominated all Top 10 listings and 17 of the Top 20 rankings in a new survey of the state’s most expensive housing markets as ranked by ZIP Code.

In the survey released by PropertyShark.com, Greenwich’s 06870 and 06830 ZIP Codes came in first and second as the priciest housing markets, where the median home price was $1.37 million and $1.36 million, respectively. New Canaan’s 06840 came in third, with a median home price of $1.31 million, followed by Darien’s 06820 at $1.25 million and Norwalk’s 06853 at $1.16 million.

Stamford’s 06902 ZIP Code was the center of the highest housing sales activity in the list, with 542 transactions in 2016. Stamford, Norwalk and Greenwich tied for the markets with most ZIP Codes on the PropertyShark.com list, with five each. The only non-Fairfield County markets on the Top 20 list – 17. Warren, 19. Washington and 20. Roxbury – were all in Litchfield County.

