Court orders O&G Industries to remove Bridgeport debris dump

By Phil Hall

No Comment

Bridgeport’s O&G Industries was ordered by a Fairfield District Superior Court judge to remove its massive debris dump from Seaview Avenue in the city’s East End.

Photo: Autumn Driscoll / Hearst Connecticut Media

The O&G dump, dubbed “Mount Trashmore II” by Mayor Joe Ganim – the first Mount Trashmore was an infamous 35-foot-tall illegal construction debris dump in the 1990s – has been the subject of the city’s efforts to eradicate urban blight. Last August, the city began fining O&G $100 a day for maintaining the dump.

“With this court ruling to cease and desist, the residents of the city of Bridgeport win,” said Ganim following the release of a 21-page court ruling that was written by Judge Dale Radcliffe.

City Attorney R. Christopher Meyer noted that O&G “has been ordered to immediately cease and desist and we fully expect compliance with the court’s order.”

The company did not issue a public statement regarding the court ruling.

Print

About the author

Phil Hall
Phil Hall is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News, the author of seven books, the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News and Wired.

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked (required)

SPOTLIGHT
VIDEOS
Newsletter
Newsletter