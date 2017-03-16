Rand Insurance, with offices in Riverside and New Canaan, announced that Davis “Buck” Margold has joined the sales team in the personal insurance high net-worth market segment. Margold is licensed by the state of Connecticut and has taken several advanced educational courses to work toward becoming an adviser in this specialized insurance segment. Prior to joining, he worked in finance as a member of the New York Stock Exchange for 35 years. He is actively involved in the New York Yacht Club, having held various positions, including a member of the board of directors, executive committee and chairman of the house committee.
Margold joins Rand Insurance Inc.
By Westfair OnlineMarch 16, 2017 No Comment
