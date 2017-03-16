RSM in Stamford names two new partners

RSM US, an audit, tax and consulting firm, welcomed two new partners to its Stamford location.

Christa Clark has more than 12 years taxation and accounting experience. Her focus is on the financial services industry, with particular knowledge in partnership taxation.

Susan Martinelli is a CPA and a business adviser to both privately held and middle-market companies. She has more than 16 years experience working with several industries, including a focus on public companies, financial institutions, specialty finance, broker dealers and employee benefit plans.

Print