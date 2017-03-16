Stamford Health elects new leadership

Stamford Health has announced that Rudolph Taddonio, interim chairman of its department of orthopedic surgery, was elected president of the staff of Stamford Health Medical.

Carol Fucigna, vice chairwoman of the department of obstetrics and gynecology, was elected vice president.

Taddonio joined Stamford Health in 1995 and was appointed as division chief of orthopedics in 2007. In October 2016, he was appointed as interim chairman of a newly created department of orthopedic surgery at Stamford Health. A resident of New Canaan, he provides scoliosis and spine surgery care for patients through practice locations in Stamford and White Plains.

Fucigna is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology and has been practicing for more than 20 years. She joined Stamford Hospital in 2004 and opened an office in Wilton, adding a Darien office shortly later.

