Four Webster bankers promoted

Waterbury-based Webster Bank announced that four bankers have been promoted to senior vice presidents. These bankers include: Gary Israel, senior vice president, audit; Kristen Manginelli, senior vice president, marketing; Glenn Marz, senior vice president, portfolio management, commercial banking; and Kevin Copenspire, senior vice president, commercial banking.

Israel, a resident of Canton, joined Webster in 2012 and has more than 12 years of audit experience.

Manginelli, of Stamford, joined Webster in 2009 as part of the financial reporting and accounting policy team and moved to marketing in 2014 as vice president, manager, segment strategy.

Marx, of West Hartford, joined Webster in 1996, beginning his career in credit risk review. He has also served in asset-based lending, middle-market banking and restructure and recovery.

Copenspire, of Baltimore, joined Webster in 2015 as the business development officer for Webster Business Credit Corp., covering the Baltimore/Mid-Atlantic region. He worked for Corckran Investments V LLP, prior to joining Webster.

