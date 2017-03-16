The city of Norwalk along with the Smilow Family Breast Center of Norwalk Hospital and CancerCare Inc. are hosting “Chocolate, Strawberries and Breast Health,” a program where experts will discuss topics focused on breast health and awareness for both men and women. The event will be held Wednesday, March 29, 5 p.m. at Norwalk City Hall, 125 East Ave.

Lucia C. Rilling, the first lady of Norwalk, will deliver opening remarks. Featured topics and presenters will include “Screening Recommendations” led by Jeanne Capasse, surgical director, Norwalk Hospital; “Dispel Myths and Fears” led by Mary Heery, breast health specialist, Norwalk Hospital; “Navigate Health Barriers” led by Zarek Mena, certified patient navigator, Norwalk Hospital; and “Maintain Breast Health and Access Services” led by Susan Beno, clinical supervisor, CancerCare Inc. To register, call Zarek Mena at 203-852-2300.

