Trumbull Democrats announce 2017 Leadership Award recipients

The Trumbull Democratic Town Committee announced Timothy A. Cantafio and Beryl Kaufman as the recipients of its inaugural 2017 Leadership Award and Matthew Kuroghlian as the recipient of its Kevin J. Sutherland Inspiration in Democracy Award. The awards will be presented at the Keys to Democracy Awards Dinner, Sunday, March 26 at Tashua Knolls Restaurant in Trumbull. The topic of the evening is, “Trump’s First 100 Days: Our Voices, Our Actions, Our Country – Still Strong,” featuring U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy and U.S. Rep. Jim Himes.

Kuroghlian, a junior at Trumbull High School, is the vice president of his class and a leader in the school’s Model United Nations Club. He became involved in politics through the recent campaign of Himes and held a leadership role in the 2016 campaign of Lino Constantino for state representative, as well as having formed the Eastern Fairfield County Young Democrats. He is being recognized for his dedication to public service.

Cantafio, vice president of engineering for Northeastern Electronics Corp. in Milford, has more than 40 years experience in local political and social issues. He is currently a member of the Trade Technology Advisory Committee for Platt Technical High School, deputy treasurer of the Trumbull Democratic Town Committee, board member of the Connecticut Burns Care Foundation, corporator of the board of Milford Health and Medical and Milford Hospital and a member of the Trumbull board of assessment appeals.

Kaufman of Bridgeport has been an advocate of civil service throughout her life. She was the former executive director of the Connecticut Association for Children and Adults with Learning Disabilities and Attention Deficits, of which she developed into an internationally respected standard for excellence. She pioneered the first conference in Connecticut on issues faced by high school graduates with special needs. She is currently a board secretary of The Downtown Cabaret Theater, a member of the Trumbull Economic and Community Development Commission, the Trumbull Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Bridgeport League of Women Voters and Women on Watch.

For tickets, email lisa@trumbulldemocrats.org.

