Nonas named president-elect of FEI’s local chapter

The Connecticut/Westchester Chapter of Financial Executives International elected Candice Workman Nonas of Norwalk as chapter president for a two-year term, beginning July 1. Outgoing President Mike Wexler previously served two two-year terms and will work with Nonas through the transitional period. Nonas is a managing consultant at Resources Global Professionals and a veteran in the financial services industry. Nonas has also held leadership roles in the Global Association of Risk Professionals and Women in Housing and Finance in Washington, D.C. At Resources Global Professionals she helps clients meet their regulatory requirements through advisory and implementation services.

