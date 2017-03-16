Knapp joins PC Construction

PC Construction, among the nation’s largest employee-owned construction companies, has named Larry Knapp as a director of new business development for the Hudson Valley region. Knapp brings to the company 35 years of experience in the construction industry with a focus on opportunity procurement, project estimating and contract negotiations. He will be based in the company’s Poughkeepsie office and will support the company’s new work initiatives in the area, working with clients to bring their construction goals to fruition.

“Larry brings tremendous construction experience and a deep connection to and understanding of the Hudson Valley,” said Jay Fayette, senior vice president of the company that is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

The company has approximately $170 million worth of construction underway in New York.

